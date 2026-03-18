Fredericksburg HCC 1 Year Anniversary Community Open House

The Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center (HCC) is celebrating its first anniversary with a community open house that highlights a year of expansion, progress, and dedication to Veterans across Central Virginia. The event takes place Friday, March 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., and will feature guided tours, resource tables, and opportunities for Veterans, families, and caregivers to meet providers and explore available services. The Fredericksburg HCC remains on schedule with its four-phase rollout.

Phase 1 was its opening on March 3, 2025.

Phase 2, launched in mid-2025, introduced a women’s clinic, pharmacy, and radiology, along with expanded specialty care in dermatology, dental, nephrology, and surgery.

Phase 3, now in progress, adds MRI and CT imaging, neurology, rheumatology, and minor surgical procedures. The newly opened Optical Shop, staffed by two opticians, offers fittings and eyewear ordering to make vision care easier to access locally.

Phase 4, planned for completion in late 2026, will bring more surgical specialties, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and sterile processing units online, rounding out the facility’s comprehensive care portfolio.