16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll – Richmond VA Medical Center
Join the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll in Richmond and Fredericksburg. Walk or roll 2K, support homeless Veterans with new item donations, and show your favorite superhero spirit. All are welcome.
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
South Mall Patio
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
Join us for VA’s 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll at the Richmond VA Medical Center and the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. This free 2K walk/roll promotes wellness and supports Veterans experiencing homelessness through voluntary donations to the Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program. Our 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will feature a fun superhero theme. While costumes are not required, we encourage participants to represent their favorite superhero—whether that’s a full costume, a T‑shirt, colors, or accessories that show off your hero of choice. This is a great way for teams to show spirit and to celebrate our everyday heroes.
When
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (both locations)
Where
Richmond – Central Virginia VA Health Care System
- Address: 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249
- Location: South Mall Patio (Inclement weather location: South Mall)
Fredericksburg – Fredericksburg Health Care Center
- Address: 10432 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Location: Main Entrance (Inclement weather location: 1st Floor)
Who can participate
- VA employees
- Veterans
- Family members and caregivers
- Community members
All fitness levels are welcome. The VA2K is a short, approximately 2‑kilometer walk/roll (about 1.24 miles) designed so most people can complete it in about 20–30 minutes.
Event details
The VA2K Walk & Roll encourages people to embrace an active lifestyle while making a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Participants are invited to:
- Walk or roll the 2K route at either Richmond or Fredericksburg
- Form teams with coworkers and walk together to build camaraderie
- Invite Veterans to join them and participate side‑by‑side
- Take a wellness break, get outdoors, and connect with others
- Costumes not required, however we encourage participants to represent their favorite superhero.
Donations – Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program
During the event, we will be collecting voluntary donations of new items only for the Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program. We are unable to accept any used items.
Requested new items include:
- Body wash, shampoo, conditioner, hair products (all hair types)
- Batteries, flashlights
- Backpacks, tote bags, gift cards
- Bottled water, canned food, can opener
- Trail mix, beef jerky
- Granola bars, fruit cups (shelf‑stable), peanut butter or cheese crackers, shelf‑stable juice boxes
- Dishes, mugs, glasses, flatware
- Paper towels, dish soap, broom with dustpan
- Small pots or frying pans, food storage containers with lids
- Full‑size sheets, air mattress, lamp
- Laundry basket, laundry detergent, blankets, alarm clock
- Pillows (standard size), pillowcases
- Shower curtain, shower curtain rings
- Toilet paper, towels, bathroom mats
- Toothbrushes (individually packaged), toothpaste, bar soap/body wash, deodorant
Donations are encouraged but not required to participate in the VA2K Walk & Roll.
Registration
You may register onsite the day of the event or pre‑register by email:
- Richmond: toni.jones@va.gov
- Fredericksburg: michelle.dean@va.gov
Veterans and non‑employee adults must sign a waiver. A child waiver is required for participants under 18.
Contact
For questions about the event or donations, please contact:
- Richmond VA2K Coordinator: toni.jones@va.gov
- Fredericksburg VA2K Coordinator: michelle.dean@va.gov