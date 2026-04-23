16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll – Richmond VA Medical Center

Join the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll in Richmond and Fredericksburg. Walk or roll 2K, support homeless Veterans with new item donations, and show your favorite superhero spirit. All are welcome.

Join us for VA’s 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll at the Richmond VA Medical Center and the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center. This free 2K walk/roll promotes wellness and supports Veterans experiencing homelessness through voluntary donations to the Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program. Our 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will feature a fun superhero theme. While costumes are not required, we encourage participants to represent their favorite superhero—whether that’s a full costume, a T‑shirt, colors, or accessories that show off your hero of choice. This is a great way for teams to show spirit and to celebrate our everyday heroes.

When

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (both locations)

Where

Richmond – Central Virginia VA Health Care System

Address: 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249

1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249 Location: South Mall Patio (Inclement weather location: South Mall)

Fredericksburg – Fredericksburg Health Care Center

Address: 10432 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

10432 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Location: Main Entrance (Inclement weather location: 1st Floor)

Who can participate

VA employees

Veterans

Family members and caregivers

Community members

All fitness levels are welcome. The VA2K is a short, approximately 2‑kilometer walk/roll (about 1.24 miles) designed so most people can complete it in about 20–30 minutes.

Event details

The VA2K Walk & Roll encourages people to embrace an active lifestyle while making a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Participants are invited to:

Walk or roll the 2K route at either Richmond or Fredericksburg

Form teams with coworkers and walk together to build camaraderie

Invite Veterans to join them and participate side‑by‑side

Take a wellness break, get outdoors, and connect with others

Costumes not required, however we encourage participants to represent their favorite superhero.

Donations – Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program

During the event, we will be collecting voluntary donations of new items only for the Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program. We are unable to accept any used items.

Requested new items include:

General

Body wash, shampoo, conditioner, hair products (all hair types)

Batteries, flashlights

Backpacks, tote bags, gift cards

Snack Kit

Bottled water, canned food, can opener

Trail mix, beef jerky

Granola bars, fruit cups (shelf‑stable), peanut butter or cheese crackers, shelf‑stable juice boxes

Kitchen Kit

Dishes, mugs, glasses, flatware

Paper towels, dish soap, broom with dustpan

Small pots or frying pans, food storage containers with lids

Bedroom Kit

Full‑size sheets, air mattress, lamp

Laundry basket, laundry detergent, blankets, alarm clock

Pillows (standard size), pillowcases

Bathroom Kit

Shower curtain, shower curtain rings

Toilet paper, towels, bathroom mats

Toothbrushes (individually packaged), toothpaste, bar soap/body wash, deodorant

Donations are encouraged but not required to participate in the VA2K Walk & Roll.

Registration

You may register onsite the day of the event or pre‑register by email:

Veterans and non‑employee adults must sign a waiver. A child waiver is required for participants under 18.

Contact

For questions about the event or donations, please contact:



