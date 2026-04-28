Caregiver Support Resource Fair: May 7, 12-3 p.m. MPR

Join Us: Caregiver Support Resource Fair

On May 7, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Richmond VA Medical Center will host a Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair in the Multi-Purpose Room, located at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249.

This event is designed for caregivers of Veterans, as well as anyone interested in learning more about VA programs and community organizations that support those who care for our nation’s heroes. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of resources available both within the VA and throughout the community.

Our goal is to connect with caregivers, family members, and community partners to promote the health, well-being, and support of those providing care. The event is free and open to the public—everyone is welcome to attend.

Participating organizations and services will include:

Alzheimer’s Association

Innovage PACE

Paws for Purple Hearts

Span Center

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Amada Home Care

Brain Injury Association of Virginia

Boulder Crest

Art for the Journey

Sportable

Advance Care Planning via Group Visits (ACP-GV)

Whole Health

Suicide Prevention and VA Mental Health

Prosthetics

Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH)

Patient Experience, and more

For more information, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/