Caregiver Support Resource Fair: May 7, 12-3 p.m. MPR
When:
Thu. May 7, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Multipurpose Room
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
Join Us: Caregiver Support Resource Fair
On May 7, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Richmond VA Medical Center will host a Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair in the Multi-Purpose Room, located at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249.
This event is designed for caregivers of Veterans, as well as anyone interested in learning more about VA programs and community organizations that support those who care for our nation’s heroes. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of resources available both within the VA and throughout the community.
Our goal is to connect with caregivers, family members, and community partners to promote the health, well-being, and support of those providing care. The event is free and open to the public—everyone is welcome to attend.
Participating organizations and services will include:
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Innovage PACE
- Paws for Purple Hearts
- Span Center
- Virginia Department of Veterans Services
- Amada Home Care
- Brain Injury Association of Virginia
- Boulder Crest
- Art for the Journey
- Sportable
- Advance Care Planning via Group Visits (ACP-GV)
- Whole Health
- Suicide Prevention and VA Mental Health
- Prosthetics
- Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH)
- Patient Experience, and more
For more information, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at