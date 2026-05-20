Honor Memorial Day with us at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System as we remember and celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Join us at the Richmond VAMC on May 22 at 12 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room for a special Memorial Day Event featuring a musical performance by the 29th Infantry Division Fife & Drum Corps, along with a historical military display and interpreter.

This event is open to Veterans, families, staff, and community members—come learn, reflect, and show your support for those who served.