Richmond VAMC 3rd Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show

Rev up your Fourth of July at the Richmond VA Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the South Mall parking lots (7A–6A). Celebrate the holiday with fellow Veterans, families, staff, and community members while enjoying a great lineup of vehicles and activities.

The show will feature food and drinks, family games, vendors, music, and more, plus various awards for standout cars, trucks, and bikes. VA resource tables will be available during the event with information on Veteran care, services, and support programs so you can learn more about benefits and connect with helpful staff. There is no registration or vendor fee, but participants and vendors are asked to pre‑register by June 30, 2025, and vendors must have a business license. All volunteers, participants, and vendors should arrive by 8 a.m.

To register or learn more, contact Voluntary Service at 804‑675‑5000 ext. 5135 or email richmondvoluntaryservice@med.va.gov. Bring the whole family for a fun, festive way to honor America and our Veteran community.