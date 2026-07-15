VETERAN JOB & RESOURCE FAIR SPRING 2026

Come join us July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVHCS for the Veterans Job & Resource Fair 2026, hosted by the Compensated Work Therapy & Homeless Veteran Community Employment Services Teams! This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity for veterans to connect with employers and explore various resources.



Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans, explore career options, and gain access to valuable resources. Mark your calendar and join us in the Multipurpose Room for the Veteran Job & Resource Fair 2026!