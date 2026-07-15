Skip to Content

VETERAN JOB & RESOURCE FAIR SPRING 2026

Veterans Job &amp; Resource Fair 2026 poster by Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

When:

Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Multipurpose Room 1st Floor near canteen.

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA

Cost:

Free

Come join us July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVHCS for the Veterans Job & Resource Fair 2026, hosted by the Compensated Work Therapy & Homeless Veteran Community Employment Services Teams! This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity for veterans to connect with employers and explore various resources.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans, explore career options, and gain access to valuable resources. Mark your calendar and join us in the Multipurpose Room for the Veteran Job & Resource Fair 2026!

Other VA events

Last updated: 