Candlelight Vigil Service: Suicide Prevention Month

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Join Chaplain Services for a candlelight vigil in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. This time of reflection and remembrance offers Veterans and staff an opportunity to come together, honor lives affected by suicide, and reaffirm our shared commitment to hope, connection, and support.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Location: Chapel, Room 1X-104

Chapel, Room 1X-104 Hosted by: Chaplain Services

Chaplain Services Who may attend: All Veterans and staff

About the Vigil

The candlelight vigil will provide a peaceful, supportive space for quiet reflection and community. Whether you have been personally affected by suicide, wish to support a colleague or loved one, or simply want to stand in solidarity with others, you are welcome to attend.

No registration is required.