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Candlelight Vigil Service: Suicide Prevention Month

Poster for Candlelight Vigil Service for Suicide Prevention Month on September 9, 2026.

When:

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Chapel, Room 1X-104

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA

Cost:

Free


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Join Chaplain Services for a candlelight vigil in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month. This time of reflection and remembrance offers Veterans and staff an opportunity to come together, honor lives affected by suicide, and reaffirm our shared commitment to hope, connection, and support.

Event Details

  • Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
  • Time: 12:00 p.m.
  • Location: Chapel, Room 1X-104
  • Hosted by: Chaplain Services
  • Who may attend: All Veterans and staff

About the Vigil

The candlelight vigil will provide a peaceful, supportive space for quiet reflection and community. Whether you have been personally affected by suicide, wish to support a colleague or loved one, or simply want to stand in solidarity with others, you are welcome to attend.

No registration is required.

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