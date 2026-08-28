Fredericksburg HCC 2026 Suicide Prevention Month Resource Fair

Join us on Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Veterans Affairs Health Care Center, located at 10432 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408-2628.

The fair will be held on the first floor in the main entryway hall. Veterans can connect with VA programs and community partners, receive helpful information and resources, pick up Veterans Crisis Line giveaways, and receive food boxes provided by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Suicide Prevention Month, recognized each September, is a VA initiative focused on educating and engaging Veterans, their supporters, VA employees, and local communities about suicide risk and prevention.

At Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS), the Suicide Prevention Program supports VA’s highest clinical priority: preventing suicide among all Veterans. Through outreach, education, partnerships, training, research, assessment, intervention, and postvention services, we work to ensure Veterans can access support where they live, work, and thrive.