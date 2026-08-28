Richmond VAMC Suicide Prevention Month Resource Fair: Sept. 17

Suicide Prevention Month Resource Fair: Richmond

Join Richmond VA Medical Center for a Suicide Prevention Month Resource Fair on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

This event will connect Veterans, family members, caregivers, employees, and community members with supportive resources, information, and services that promote suicide prevention, mental health, and overall well-being. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about available programs, connect with resource partners, and help strengthen a community of support for Veterans.

Event details

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Location: Richmond VA Medical Center Multipurpose Room

Everyone has a role in suicide prevention. Please join us, learn about available resources, and help spread the message that support is available and no one has to face a crisis alone.

Veterans in crisis or concerned about someone can call, text, or chat with the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then Press 1. You do not have to be enrolled in VA health care to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line.