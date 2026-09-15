RVAMC Red Cross Blood Drive: Sept. 24
Blood Drive! Roll up a sleeve and help save lives!
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Multi-Purpose Room
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
The Central Virginia VA Health Care System is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Blood Drive at the Richmond VA Medical Center. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—your donation can make a difference.
Thursday, September 24, 2026
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Richmond VA Medical Center – Multi-Purpose Room
1201 Broad Rock Road, Richmond, VA 23249
Appointments are encouraged. Register to donate blood
Eligible type O, B-negative or A-negative donors are also encouraged to consider making a Power Red donation to help maximize their donation and support more patients.
Roll up a sleeve and help save lives!