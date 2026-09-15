RVAMC Red Cross Blood Drive: Sept. 24

Blood Drive! Roll up a sleeve and help save lives!

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Blood Drive at the Richmond VA Medical Center. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—your donation can make a difference.

Thursday, September 24, 2026

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Richmond VA Medical Center – Multi-Purpose Room

1201 Broad Rock Road, Richmond, VA 23249

Appointments are encouraged. Register to donate blood

Eligible type O, B-negative or A-negative donors are also encouraged to consider making a Power Red donation to help maximize their donation and support more patients.

Roll up a sleeve and help save lives!