POW/MIA Recognition Day: Sept. 18

Friday, September 18, 2026, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a time to honor and remember those who were prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action.

Central Virginia VA Health Care System will hold a brief POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony to recognize Veterans of the former prisoner of war (FPOW) and missing in action (MIA) communities and honor their service and sacrifice.

Friday, September 18, 2026

11–11:30 a.m.

Multi-Purpose Room, near the cafeteria/dining hall

Employees, Veterans and visitors are invited to join us for this moment of recognition as we honor those who served, remember those who have not returned home and reaffirm that they are not forgotten.