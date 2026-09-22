Choose VA Tele-Town Hall: Enroll Today!

Are you a Veteran who isn't enrolled in VA health care—or aren't sure if you're eligible?

Join us for a virtual Choose VA Tele-Town Hall to learn about VA health care, eligibility and enrollment, services available to Veterans, and how to apply. You'll also have an opportunity to submit questions.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 | 4–5 p.m. ET

Enroll Today: va.gov/health-care

VA Health Enrollment Center:

Tue, Sep 22, 2026 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

We look forward to having you attend the event! https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/218683665532138?p=aA7HKVwrBqbSRnh3Ae