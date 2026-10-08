Fall 2026 Veteran Job & Resource Fair Coming Oct. 23

Veterans are invited to attend the Fall 2026 Veteran Job & Resource Fair on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond VA Medical Center.

Hosted by Central VA Compensated Work Therapy and Homeless Veterans Community Employment Services, the event will provide Veterans with an opportunity to explore employment and community resources.

The fair will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249.

Veterans interested in employment opportunities and available resources are encouraged to attend.