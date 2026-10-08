Women’s Self-Defense & Domestic Violence Forum
Women’s Self-Defense & Domestic Violence Forum
When:
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1st floor Multipurpose room
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans are invited to a Women’s Self-Defense / Domestic Violence Forum hosted by VA Police Service on Oct. 14, 2026, at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.
Self-Defense: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence Forum: 4:30–7 p.m.
Location: Multi-Purpose Room, Main Building, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Female Veterans and employees are encouraged to attend. For sign-up information, contact charles.battle1@va.gov