Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Women Veterans are invited to a Women’s Self-Defense / Domestic Violence Forum hosted by VA Police Service on Oct. 14, 2026, at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Self-Defense: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Domestic Violence Forum: 4:30–7 p.m.

Location: Multi-Purpose Room, Main Building, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd.

Female Veterans and employees are encouraged to attend. For sign-up information, contact charles.battle1@va.gov