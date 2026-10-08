Richmond VAMC Healthy Living Fair: October 22nd

Central Virginia VA Health Care System invites Veterans and staff to attend the 2026 Healthy Living Fair, an annual event focused on providing education, resources and practical information to support healthier lifestyles. The Richmond Healthy Living Fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Main Mall area.

The event supports the National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention's efforts to educate Veterans and encourage healthy lifestyle changes. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about resources and strategies for taking an active role in their health through prevention, education and healthy behaviors.

Topics highlighted during the fair include healthy eating, physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, stress management, tobacco and alcohol use, recommended screenings and immunizations, personal safety, healthy sleep, and becoming more involved in one's health care.