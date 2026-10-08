Fredericksburg Health Care Center Healthy Living Fair: Oct. 28
When:
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
Central Virginia VA Health Care System invites Veterans and staff to attend the 2026 Healthy Living Fair, an annual event focused on providing education, resources and practical information to support healthier lifestyles.
Fredericksburg Healthy Living Fair will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Health Care Center