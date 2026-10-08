DEA Drug Take Back: October 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The DEA and Richmond VA Police invite you to participate in the 31st Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safely dispose of unused or expired medications at the convenient drive-through collection site located at the hospital’s Main Entrance horseshoe. VA Police will be on site to collect medications.

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Hospital’s Main Entrance horseshoe

Collection: Drive-through medication drop-off

For questions, contact Lt. MShaka Harrison, Property Manager, VA Police, at or mshaka.harrison@va.gov.