DEA Drug Take Back: October 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
The DEA and Richmond VA Police invite you to participate in the 31st Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Safely dispose of unused or expired medications at the convenient drive-through collection site located at the hospital’s Main Entrance horseshoe. VA Police will be on site to collect medications.
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Location: Hospital’s Main Entrance horseshoe
Collection: Drive-through medication drop-off
For questions, contact Lt. MShaka Harrison, Property Manager, VA Police, at