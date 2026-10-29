Veterans Day Resource Fair: Nov. 6

HONORING ALL WHO SERVED

Join us for the 2026 Veterans Day Resource Fair at the Richmond VA Medical Center.

Veterans are invited to connect with VA programs and services, learn about available resources, and enjoy food and activities as we come together to recognize and honor those who served.

Friday, November 6, 2026

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Richmond VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23249

1st Floor • Multipurpose Room

FUN • FOOD • RESOURCES