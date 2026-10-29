Veterans Day Resource Fair: Nov. 6
#VeteransDay2026 #RichmondVA #VeteransSupport #VAResourceFair #HonoringOurVeterans #MilitaryCommunity #VeteransServices
When:
Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1st Floor Multipurpose Room
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Cost:
Free
HONORING ALL WHO SERVED
Join us for the 2026 Veterans Day Resource Fair at the Richmond VA Medical Center.
Veterans are invited to connect with VA programs and services, learn about available resources, and enjoy food and activities as we come together to recognize and honor those who served.
Friday, November 6, 2026
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249
1st Floor • Multipurpose Room
FUN • FOOD • RESOURCES