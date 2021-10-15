Veterans and caregivers are welcome to join the Advance Care Planning Drive Through Fair on Wednesday, October 27 to receive education about:

Advance Care Planning for health care needs

Complete Advance Directives

Advance Care Planning via Group Visit

Advance care planning starts with YOU. Deciding what matters to you, clarifying your values and expressing your preferences are key steps to optimizing your health care. These programs are available through Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) and you can take advantage of this opportunity to get informed, and talk with a social worker one-on-one, from the convenience of your own car!

When:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where:

Visit the Central Virginia VA Health Care System, Richmond campus at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249.

Veterans and caregivers can enter off of Hopkins Road. Proceed down Veterans Avenue and you will see the Fisher House on your left.

Questions?

Call the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s Advance Care Planning program at 804-675-5760 to learn more.

Also, you can visit the Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families website for more resources.

The event is brought to you by the Social Work Service, Integrated Ethics Council, and Integrity and Compliance Program.