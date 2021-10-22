National Native American Heritage Month Celebration

The American Indian and Alaska Native Special Emphasis Group presents a motorcycle ride-in and Native American celebration.

Motorcycle clubs and non-club riders are welcome to meet at the Steel Horse Harley-Davidson on Monday at 11 a.m. Kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. and ride to the Richmond VA Medical Center at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. by 12 p.m.

At the Richmond VA Medical Center, there will be a Native American ceremony and demonstration with native dances and drums.

For more details, call Corey Newman at 804-605-8390.