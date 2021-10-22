National Native American Heritage Month Celebration
- When
-
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital
Outside the South Mall in front of the large flagpole
- Cost
- Free
The American Indian and Alaska Native Special Emphasis Group presents a motorcycle ride-in and Native American celebration.
Motorcycle clubs and non-club riders are welcome to meet at the Steel Horse Harley-Davidson on Monday at 11 a.m. Kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. and ride to the Richmond VA Medical Center at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. by 12 p.m.
At the Richmond VA Medical Center, there will be a Native American ceremony and demonstration with native dances and drums.
For more details, call Corey Newman at 804-605-8390.