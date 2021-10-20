Native American Sweat Lodge Ceremonies

Providing traditional Native American Spirituality Ceremonies for all to help with healing the mind, body, and spirit through purification and prayers.

Anyone interested in participating needs to contact us for the dates of upcoming sweats and information about what to expect and the proper etiquette, clothing, etc. when attending a Native American Sweat Lodge Ceremony.

All participants will be required to sign a liability release waiver and no alcohol or illegal drugs will be allowed on the premises at any time.

Space inside the Sweat Lodge is limited, so anyone planning to attend must RSVP at least 3 days before the day of the sweat if you plan to be there.

The VA hospital is located at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, Virginia 23249. The location of the Sweat Lodge is between the Sleep Lab (building #513, F-5) and East Avenue. Enter through the main entrance on Broad Rock Blvd and turn right onto Hunter Holmes Drive. Then take a right onto 5th Street and go down to the Marquee sign and turn right onto East Avenue. Parking is along East Avenue.