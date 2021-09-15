 Skip to Content
Virtual Lunch and Learn: Hispanic Heritage Month and VA Vet Center

Lunch and Learn graphic

Join us on Thursday, September 30 at 12 p.m. Will Florez, a Vet Center employee, will share his journey from Senior Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard to retired Veteran and outreach specialist for the VA Vet Center.

When
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Registration

This event already happened.

