Virtual Lunch and Learn: Hispanic Heritage Month and VA Vet Center
Join us on Thursday, September 30 at 12 p.m. Will Florez, a Vet Center employee, will share his journey from Senior Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard to retired Veteran and outreach specialist for the VA Vet Center.
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
This event already happened.
