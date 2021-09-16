Women Veterans Public Forum

Join us virtually on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to hear the latest about the Women's Clinic construction project and services available to women Veterans!

• Expansion Update

• Mental Health Services

• Military Sexual Trauma

• Support Services

When it is time to join the meeting:

Computer or mobile app: https://tinyurl.com/d9rbn93c

Call in (audio only): 1-872-701-0185; Code to connect by audio: 807287094#

