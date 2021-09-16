 Skip to Content
Women Veterans Public Forum

Women Veterans Forum Graphic

Join us virtually on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to hear the latest about the Women's Clinic construction project and services available to women Veterans!

When
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST
Where

Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital

•    Expansion Update
•    Mental Health Services
•    Military Sexual Trauma
•    Support Services
When it is time to join the meeting:
Computer or mobile app: https://tinyurl.com/d9rbn93c
Call in (audio only): 1-872-701-0185; Code to connect by audio: 807287094#  
 

Last updated: