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Veteran Care Coordinator

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services.

Connect with a Veteran Care Coordinator

Latoya Griffith-Slater LCSW

Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Richmond health care

Phone:

Email: latoya.slater@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Richmond

 We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapies in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Creative arts therapies
  • Mental health care
  • HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
  • Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Richmond maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your self-identified gender. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Richmond and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Richmond's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

  • See VA’s policies, training, and outreach efforts around caring for Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or another related sexual orientation or gender identity.

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