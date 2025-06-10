Fredericksburg 3 VA Clinic

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Virtual visits may be available

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

We provide services to Veterans with substance-use and co-occurring disorders to help them function independently and reintegrate into the community. The program includes residential, outpatient, aftercare, and consultative services.

Programming includes evidence-based interventions such as:

Motivational interviewing

Motivational enhancement therapy

Seeking safety

12-Step facilitation

Contingency management

Relapse prevention from a cognitive behavioral perspective

Anger management

Acceptance and commitment therapy

Along with population-specific groups for combat trauma survivors and those with PTSD and substance-use disorders.