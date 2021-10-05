 Skip to Content
Spotsylvania County VA Clinic

Pharmacy

Address

4830 Southpoint Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2606

Phone numbers

Main phone: 804-675-5000

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Spotsylvania Clinic

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Spotsylvania County VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

Local transit services
Local Transit
Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

