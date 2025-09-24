Central Virginia VA Health Care System Opens New Liberty Lodge Community Living Center

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2025

Richmond, VA - RICHMOND, Va. — The Central Virginia VA Health Care System celebrated the grand opening of Liberty Lodge, a new Community Living Center (CLC) designed to provide secure, comfortable, and Veteran-centered care for residents with conditions such as dementia.

The state-of-the-art facility includes 10 private resident rooms, each featuring private showers, recliners, large windows, and in-room computers for staff to document care and administer medication. The secure environment is designed to reduce the risk of elopement while enhancing quality of life.

Liberty Lodge offers a wide range of amenities for Veterans, including:

Two multipurpose rooms for exercise and group activities

A living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, color-changing electric fireplace, and comfortable recliners

Dining room with small tables and televisions

Screened porch with overhead fans and outdoor seating

A full kitchen with 24/7 access to food and drinks

A Snoezelen Room, a calming multisensory environment featuring soothing lights, sounds, tactile objects, aromatherapy, and visual projections

A den for family visits, walking loop for exercise, and laundry room for occupational therapy

The facility also provides modern workspaces for staff, including offices, a conference room, and a breakroom.

“Liberty Lodge was designed with our Veterans in mind,” said J. Ronald Johnson, Central Virginia VA Health Care System director. “This space offers safety, comfort, and dignity while providing staff the resources they need to deliver the highest quality care.”

The opening of Liberty Lodge reflects the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s ongoing commitment to ensuring Veterans live in a secure, home-like environment where they can thrive.

