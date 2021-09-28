COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Update

PRESS RELEASE

September 28, 2021

Richmond , VA — Beginning September 29th, 2021, we will offer access to a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to additional eligible Veterans.

​​​​​​​Beginning September 29, 2021, we will offer access to a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to additional eligible Veterans. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series (i.e., the first 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine):

People aged 65 years and older Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions including: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic lung disease, Dementia or other neurological conditions, Diabetes, Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and cardiomyopathies), HIV infection, Liver disease, Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle Cell disease or Thalassemia, Smoking, Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, and substance use disorders.



Veterans must have an appointment to receive a 3rd dose. No walk-ins will be allowed.

This effort will take place at the main medical center located at 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., in Richmond. Our Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Emporia, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Henrico and Spotsylvania County will not offer 3rd dose vaccines at this time.

For Veterans who received a different vaccine (Moderna or Janssen), additional doses are not available at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Ways to Schedule: Below are ways a Veteran who meets any of the criteria can get scheduled for their 3rd dose:

Your provider may call you to discuss the 3rd dose and offer to schedule you an appointment

You may receive a text message asking whether you would like to receive the 3rd dose, or

You may contact your provider to indicate you want the 3rd dose, and they may assist you with scheduling

Veterans who have not yet completed the initial vaccine series and wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are still eligible to receive the vaccine on a walk-in basis, in the Multipurpose Room, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon

For additional information about a 3rd dose, please visit the following site:

