CVHCS earns national recognition from American Medical Association

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2025

Richmond, VA - Central Virginia VA Health Care System honored by American Medical Association for Commitment to Well-Being of Physicians.

Richmond, Va -- Central Virginia VA Health Care System has earned national recognition in 2025 from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine organization.

The prestigious recognition from the country’s leading physician’s association honors health systems, hospitals, and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors that comes from patient care. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform healthcare work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.

“We are honored to receive this national distinction from the American Medical Association recognizing our healthcare system’s cutting-edge efforts to advance physician well-being. Reducing burnout through system-level solutions is not only a strategic business and moral imperative—impacting operational performance and cost efficiency—but also essential to ensuring both patient and employee safety. While substantial work on this front remains, this recognition highlights the power of a collaborative leadership approach and our shared dedication to supporting the healthcare professionals who care for our most important stakeholders: our nation’s Veterans,” said Dr. Lekeisha Sumner, Chief Well-Being Officer for Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021during the Covid pandemic, according to research. But thanks to strides made to address burnout at the system level, the national physician burnout rate ebbed to 45.2% in 2023.Despite improvements, physician burnout levels remain much higher than other U.S. workers. Continued efforts are essential to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive and achieve national health goals.

“Joy in Medicine recognized organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that comes from helping patients,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients. Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”

Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 200 organizations across the country. Recognition levels are valid for two years. This year, a total of 109 health organizations nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.