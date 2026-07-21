CVHCS Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Richmond, VA - Richmond, Virginia – Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

Central Virginia VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

Richmond, Virginia – Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year. https://news.va.gov/press-room/va-announces-1-2b-in-infrastructure-improvements-in-third-quarter-of-fy-2026/

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Central Virginia VA Health Care System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Recapitalization of Infrastructure- Facility - $129M

Recapitalization of Infrastructure- Air Handling Unit - $7.5M

Sterile Processing Services Renovation, Phase 3 – $2.5M

TOTAL $139M

“This investment strengthens our ability to provide Veterans with the safe, modern, and reliable health care environment they deserve,” said J. Ronald Johnson, CVHCS director. “From critical infrastructure upgrades to improvements in sterile processing and facility systems, these projects will enhance the care experience today while ensuring our medical center is prepared to meet the needs of Veterans for years to come.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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