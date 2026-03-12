Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center Celebrates One Year of Expanding Veteran Care

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2026

Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center (HCC) is celebrating its first anniversary with a community open house that highlights a year of expansion, progress, and dedication to Veterans across Central Virginia.

The event takes place Friday, March 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., and will feature guided tours, resource tables, and opportunities for Veterans, families, and caregivers to meet providers and explore available services.

Since opening in March 2025, Fredericksburg HCC has completed approximately 138,435 appointments, grown to over 530 employees, and added 35 new services. The center continues to expand under a four-year plan designed to bring comprehensive health care closer to Veterans in Spotsylvania County and surrounding communities.



J. Ronald Johnson, executive director of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System, commended the clinic’s progress and collaboration across teams:

“As we mark one year of service at the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center, I could not be prouder of what this team has accomplished. This facility was built with a clear purpose—to bring high-quality, Veteran-centered care closer to the communities where our Veterans live,” he said.

“One year in, that promise is being fulfilled every day. The continued growth of our services, the dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support of our community partners all reflect our commitment to ensuring every Veteran who walks through our doors receives the world-class care they have earned. This milestone is not just a

celebration of the past year—it is a testament to the momentum we are carrying into the future.”



Stephen Mosher, Fredericksburg Assistant Director and HCC Administrator, praised the health care center’s continued progress and the staff’s dedication.

“It has been an exciting first year of growth for the Fredericksburg Health Care Center. I am extremely thankful for our dedicated staff, whose commitment ensures we provide safe, sustainable, and high-quality care for our Veterans,” Mosher said. “Our phased opening has allowed us to strategically balance the offering of new services and meeting increasing demands for existing services. This intentional approach positions us well to support the growing need for both specialty and primary care services in the coming years.”



The Fredericksburg HCC remains on schedule with its four-phase rollout. Phase 1 was its opening on March 3, 2025.

Phase 2, launched in mid-2025, introduced a women’s clinic, pharmacy, and radiology, along with expanded specialty care in dermatology, dental, nephrology, and surgery.

Phase 3, now in progress, adds MRI and CT imaging, neurology, rheumatology, and minor surgical procedures. The newly opened Optical Shop, staffed by two opticians, offers fittings and eyewear ordering to make vision care easier to access locally.

Phase 4, planned for completion in late 2026, will bring more surgical specialties, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and sterile processing units online, rounding out the facility’s comprehensive care portfolio.



The Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center is located at 10432 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, Va. Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Veterans can learn more, enroll, or schedule appointments by calling toll-free direct or visit https://www.va.gov/richmond-health-care/make-an-appointment/.



Veterans can follow the clinic’s new services and accomplishments as they become available by subscribing for email updates or following Richmond VAMC on Facebook.

For more information, contact Jeff Clements at Jeffrey.clements@va.gov or .