Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center Grand Opening

PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2025

Fredericksburg , VA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is set to open its largest-ever leased Health Care Center (HCC) in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

The new 470,000-square-foot facility, located at 10432 Patriot Hwy. Fredericksburg, VA, 22408, is expected to serve more than 35,000 Veterans annually.

This state-of-the-art facility is part of VA's comprehensive efforts to expand access to care for Veterans, particularly in Virginia, which has the fastest-growing veteran population in the nation. The Fredericksburg HCC will replace three smaller Fredericksburg area clinics, consolidating and expanding services to enhance care coordination.

The four-story clinic will offer a wide range of comprehensive outpatient services, including primary care, mental health care, diagnostic services, rehabilitation, and specialty care. New specialty services are expected to include pulmonary, gastroenterology, cardiology, dermatology, audiology, pain services, neurology, and physical therapy.

J. Ronald Johnson, Executive Director at Central Virginia VA Health Care System, highlighted the significance of the new facility: "This region of Virginia is one of the fastest growing for Veterans in the whole country".

The strategic location along the I-95 corridor aims to improve access for Veterans in northern Virginia, potentially reducing travel times for many. At full capacity, the facility is expected to create between 750 to 900 new jobs.

The press should arrive at 12 p.m.to film b roll before the public arrives at 12:30 p.m. The community should arrive at 12:30 p.m. to find adequate parking. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Speakers include Dr. Rustom Khouri, CEO of Carnegie Management and Development Corporation; Dr. Michael Brennan, Executive Director of the Office of Construction and Facilities Management (CFM) at the VA, and Senator Mark Warner, US Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Contact Jeff Clements, Public Affairs Specialist at: 804-675-6867 or jeffrey.clements@va.gov for a press pass and to RSVP.