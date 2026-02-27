News Releases for VA Richmond Health Care. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 27, 2026 Richmond VA Medical Center upgrades health care infrastructure RICHMOND, Virginia – Richmond VA Medical Center today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care. These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program. Richmond VAMC improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are: • Expanding Steam Distribution System • 2nd Floor OR Mods for Laser Installation • Upgrade Air Handling Systems & Distribution • Recapitalization of Infrastructure - Richmond “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Richmond VA Medical Center to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.” These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: • Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%. • Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care. • Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30. • Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country. • Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care. Public Affairs Central Virginia VA Health Care System 1201 Broad Rock Boulevard Richmond, Virginia 23249 (804)675-5000, ext. 16867 News Release For more information, contact Jeff Clements at Jeffrey.clements@va.gov or 804-675-5000 ext. 16867 ###