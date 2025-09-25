Richmond VA Medical Center receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2025

Richmond, VA - Richmond, VA ― The Richmond VA Medical Center, Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Level 1A Medical Center, announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, CVHCS has instituted several improvements to better serve Veterans.

Enhanced Access to Care: Over 3,200 earlier appointments were scheduled in FY 25 saving 136,000 appointment days by optimizing clinic operations and expanding digital platforms and telehealth.

Over 3,200 earlier appointments were scheduled in FY 25 saving 136,000 appointment days by optimizing clinic operations and expanding digital platforms and telehealth. Elevated Veteran Experience: The addition of 20 new private inpatient rooms, telephone system upgrades, and increased staff rounding have improved comfort, communication, and overall satisfaction.

The addition of 20 new private inpatient rooms, telephone system upgrades, and increased staff rounding have improved comfort, communication, and overall satisfaction. Improved Clinical Quality and Safety: Evidence-based care models—including advanced heart failure management, strong prevention with the WATCHMAN device, and infection control protocols—have reduced mortality, readmissions, and central line infections.

Evidence-based care models—including advanced heart failure management, strong prevention with the WATCHMAN device, and infection control protocols—have reduced mortality, readmissions, and central line infections. Holistic, Veteran-Centered Care: Whole Health programs like Yoga and Tai Chi, along with streamlined digital tools and clinical workflows, have enhanced chronic pain management, care coordination, and overall quality of life for Veterans.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Richmond VA Medical Center provides,” said J. Ronald Johnson, Executive Director of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so our hospitals and clinics work better for our Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

