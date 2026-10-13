VA awards $114,455 in grants for adaptive sports programs in Virginia

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

Richmond, VA - Richmond, Va. – The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $114,455 in grants to two community-based organizations in Virginia that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Virginia Veterans,” said Jim Dudley, Central Virginia VA Health Care System Acting Executive Director. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

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