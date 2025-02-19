Skip to Content

Facility Operations and Status

This page is dedicated to disseminating critical updates concerning Central Virginia VA Health Care System facilities operation efforts and status.

For real-time updates, please visit Richmond VA Medical Center’s social media sites and our website, or contact if you have any questions.

Disclaimer: This number should not be used for emergency situations. If you are experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency, please call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency room closes to you.

Facility Status:

Richmond VA Medical Center Status:
 

  • Services: As of February 19, will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today. Richmond will open ON TIME tomorrow.
  • Community Living Center, Hospice, and Inpatient Care: Staff continue to provide patient care in the Community Living Center, Hospice, and inpatient units. 

Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs):

  • CBOCs in Emporia and Henrico  are currently closed and will be open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday February 20, 2025.
  • CBOCs in Fredericksburg and Charlottesville  are open and operational as scheduled.

Employee Update:

  • Employee Safety: As of February 19, 2025, weather and safety leave is authorized for Emporia staff working on-site beginning at 2:30 p.m. today and tomorrow until 10:00 a.m.  Weather and safety leave is authorized for Richmond & Henrico staff working on-site beginning at 3:30 p.m. today. 

Veteran Services:

  • Emergency Care: For emergencies, visit the nearest emergency room or call 911. Veterans can report emergency care by calling .

