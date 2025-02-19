Facility Operations and Status
This page is dedicated to disseminating critical updates concerning Central Virginia VA Health Care System facilities operation efforts and status.
For real-time updates, please visit Richmond VA Medical Center’s social media sites and our website, or contact
Disclaimer: This number should not be used for emergency situations. If you are experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency, please call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency room closes to you.
Facility Status:
Richmond VA Medical Center Status:
- Services: As of February 19, will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today. Richmond will open ON TIME tomorrow.
- Community Living Center, Hospice, and Inpatient Care: Staff continue to provide patient care in the Community Living Center, Hospice, and inpatient units.
Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs):
- CBOCs in Emporia and Henrico are currently closed and will be open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday February 20, 2025.
- CBOCs in Fredericksburg and Charlottesville are open and operational as scheduled.
Employee Update:
- Employee Safety: As of February 19, 2025, weather and safety leave is authorized for Emporia staff working on-site beginning at 2:30 p.m. today and tomorrow until 10:00 a.m. Weather and safety leave is authorized for Richmond & Henrico staff working on-site beginning at 3:30 p.m. today.
Veteran Services:
- Emergency Care: For emergencies, visit the nearest emergency room or call 911. Veterans can report emergency care by calling
