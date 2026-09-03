New patients – VA health care orientation guide
If you’re new to Central Virginia VA Health Care System, this guide can help you get started with your VA health care. Learn how to prepare for appointments, contact your care team, manage prescriptions, use VA health tools, and find services and resources available to you.
Start here: New to VA health care?
If you’re new to Central Virginia VA Health Care System, use this checklist to help you get started with your VA health care.
- Make sure you’re enrolled in VA health care and registered for care with Central Virginia VA Health Care System.
- Schedule your first primary care appointment.
- Learn how to contact your VA health care team.
- Sign in to VA.gov to manage your health care online.
- Learn how to refill and track your VA prescriptions.
- Keep your address, phone number, email address, and health insurance information up to date.
- Bring a current list of your medications to your appointments.
- Write down questions you want to discuss with your care team.
- Learn where to go when you need care right away.
Before your first appointment
Bring your Veteran Health Identification Card, if you have one, your health insurance information, and a current list of prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and supplements you take.
Bring any questions or health concerns you want to discuss with your care team.
Before you leave your appointment
Before you leave, make sure you understand what happens next.
- Ask when you should return for your next appointment.
- Ask whether you need lab work or other testing.
- Ask whether you need to do anything to prepare for your next appointment.
- Make sure you understand any changes to your medications.
- Know who to contact if you have questions or concerns after your visit.
Apply for VA health care
Manage your VA health care online
How to get help
Not sure where to start? VA can help you find the right care and support.
VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect gives Veterans enrolled in VA health care access to care and support by phone and through virtual care options.
- Make, change, or cancel an appointment
- Speak with a nurse about a health concern
- Connect with a provider virtually when appropriate
- Get help with prescriptions
Call: VA Health Connect at 1-
Medical emergency
If you believe your life or health is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
Mental health crisis
If you or a Veteran you know is in crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care to connect.
Call 988, then press 1
Text 838255
Your VA health care team
Your VA health care team works with you to help you reach your health goals. Your primary care team is called a Patient Aligned Care Team, or PACT.
Your Patient Aligned Care Team
PACT is a team-based approach to health care. You are at the center of your care team, and your team works with you to plan and coordinate care based on your needs, preferences, and health goals.
Your PACT may include a primary care provider, nurse, medical support assistant, clinical pharmacist, social worker, dietitian, mental health professional, and other health care professionals.
Contact your care team
Contact your care team when you have questions about your health, medications, test results, referrals, or follow-up care.
You can also send secure messages to members of your care team through VA.gov. Secure messaging is a convenient way to ask non-urgent questions about your care.
Don’t use secure messaging for urgent or emergency medical needs. If you need help right away, contact VA Health Connect. For a life-threatening emergency, call 911.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel appointments by contacting your VA health care team. You can also manage many VA appointments online.
Prepare for your appointment
Arrive Early. Check In On Time. We’re Here to Care—It’s Our Honor.
Please arrive 20 minutes before your appointment and check in by your scheduled appointment time. Arriving early gives you time to park, find your clinic, complete check-in, and take care of anything needed before your appointment.
To make the most of your appointment:
- Bring your Veteran Health Identification Card, if you have one.
- Bring your health insurance information.
- Bring a current list of your medications, including medications prescribed outside VA, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and supplements.
- Write down questions or concerns you want to discuss.
- Bring information or records from non-VA health care providers if your VA care team has asked for them.
- Let your care team know about changes in your health since your last visit.
Check in for your appointment
When you arrive, follow the check-in instructions for your clinic. Depending on your appointment and location, you may be able to check in using VA’s mobile check-in option or with a VA staff member.
If you need to cancel or reschedule
If you can’t keep your appointment, please cancel or reschedule it as soon as possible. Giving us advance notice may allow another Veteran to use that appointment.
You can manage eligible appointments online or contact your VA care team for assistance.
Getting to your appointment
Before your appointment, check the location, building, clinic, and any special instructions in your appointment information. Give yourself enough time for travel, parking, and getting to your clinic.
Prescriptions and pharmacy
VA pharmacy services make it easy to manage medications prescribed by your VA health care team. Plan ahead and request refills before you run out of medication.
Refill your VA prescriptions
You can refill and track eligible VA prescriptions online through VA.gov. You can also review your VA prescription history and find information about your medications.
You can also request prescription refills using VA’s automated telephone refill system or by mailing the refill request included with your prescription.
Call toll free: 1-
Local:
Request prescription renewals
A refill and a renewal are different. If your prescription has refills remaining, you can request a refill. If there are no refills remaining or the prescription has expired, contact your VA care team to request a renewal.
You can send a secure message to your care team through VA.gov for non-urgent prescription questions and renewal requests.
Keep your medication list up to date
Tell your VA care team about all medications you take, including medications prescribed by non-VA providers, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, supplements, and herbal products.
Bring an up-to-date medication list to your appointments. Let your care team know if you stop taking a medication or if another health care provider changes your medications.
Questions about your medications
Contact your VA care team or pharmacy if you have questions about your medications or how to take them.
If you think you’re having a medical emergency or a serious reaction to a medication, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
Manage your health care online
You can use VA.gov to manage many parts of your VA health care online from your computer, smartphone, or tablet.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
My HealtheVet on VA.gov gives you secure access to VA health tools in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services.
After you sign in, you can:
- Refill and track VA prescriptions
- Send secure messages to your health care team
- Review and manage appointments
- Review your VA health records
- View lab and test results
- Update your contact information
Manage your health care on VA.gov
Sign in to VA.gov
You’ll need to sign in to VA.gov to use secure health care tools. VA.gov accepts Login.gov and ID.me accounts.
If you need help signing in or creating an account, visit VA.gov for instructions and support.
VA mobile apps
VA mobile apps can help you manage your health care, communicate with your care team, attend video appointments, and access other VA services from your mobile device.
Choose the right care when you’re sick
When you’re sick, injured, or have a health concern, knowing where to go can help you get the right care. Depending on your needs, you can contact your VA health care team, use VA Health Connect, visit an urgent care provider, or get emergency care.
Contact your VA health care team
For routine health concerns, follow-up care, or questions about an ongoing condition, contact your primary care team.
Your care team can help with your health concerns, determine whether you need an appointment, and coordinate additional care when needed.
You can also send a secure message to your care team through VA.gov for non-urgent health questions.
VA Health Connect
If you need medical advice or aren’t sure what type of care you need, VA Health Connect can help. VA Health Connect provides Veterans with convenient access to VA care and support by phone and through virtual care options.
VA Health Connect can help you:
- Speak with a nurse about your symptoms or health concerns
- Connect with a provider virtually when appropriate
- Get help with prescriptions
- Make, change, or cancel appointments
Call VA Health Connect: 855-679-0074
Urgent care
Eligible Veterans can receive urgent care from VA or an in-network community urgent care provider for certain illnesses and injuries that need prompt attention but aren’t life-threatening.
Urgent care may be appropriate for concerns such as minor illnesses, infections, sprains, strains, or other non-emergency health needs.
Before going to a community urgent care provider, make sure you’re eligible for the VA urgent care benefit and that the provider is in VA’s contracted network.
Emergency care
If you believe your life or health is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
You don’t need to get approval from VA before going to an emergency department in an emergency.
Emergency care at a non-VA facility
If you receive emergency care at a non-VA facility, VA should be notified as soon as possible. In most cases, VA must be notified within 72 hours of the start of your emergency care for VA to consider covering the cost of your care.
Learn about emergency medical care outside VA
Mental health care
You don’t have to wait for a crisis to get mental health care. VA provides mental health services for Veterans who need support with depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, stress, relationship concerns, and other mental health needs.
Learn about mental health care at Central Virginia VA
If you’re in crisis
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line for confidential crisis support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Call 988, then press 1
Text 838255
Chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line
You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.
Health care services
Central Virginia VA Health Care System offers a wide range of health care services to support your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Your care team can help you find services that meet your individual health needs and goals.
Services vary by location. Visit our health services directory to learn more about the care available throughout Central Virginia VA Health Care System.
Women Veteran care
VA provides comprehensive health care for women Veterans at every stage of life. Services include primary care, preventive care, reproductive health care, mental health care, maternity care coordination, and specialty care.
Your VA care team can help you connect with the services you need.
Learn about health care for women Veterans at Central Virginia VA
Mental health care
Mental health is an important part of your overall health. VA provides mental health services for Veterans experiencing depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use concerns, stress, relationship difficulties, and other mental health needs.
You can talk with your primary care team about mental health services or contact Mental Health directly.
Learn about mental health care at Central Virginia VA
Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that focuses on what matters most to you—not just what’s the matter with you.
Whole Health can help you identify your health and well-being goals and create a personalized plan based on your values, needs, and priorities. Services may include health and wellness coaching, classes, complementary and integrative health approaches, and other resources to support your well-being.
Learn about Whole Health at Central Virginia VA
Virtual care
VA virtual care gives you more options for connecting with your health care team without always traveling to a VA facility.
Depending on your health care needs, you may be able to receive certain types of primary care, mental health care, specialty care, follow-up care, and other services by phone or video.
VA Video Connect
VA Video Connect allows you to meet securely with your VA health care providers using a computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.
Ask your care team whether a video appointment is an option for your care.
Health promotion and disease prevention
VA offers programs and services to help you stay healthy, prevent illness, and manage your health.
Your care team can help you with preventive screenings, immunizations, healthy eating, physical activity, tobacco cessation, weight management, and other steps you can take to improve your health and well-being.
- Preventive health screenings
- Immunizations
- Nutrition and healthy eating
- Physical activity
- Tobacco cessation
- Weight management
- Sleep health
- Managing chronic health conditions
Talk with your care team about preventive services that are recommended for you.
Specialty care
Your primary care team can help coordinate referrals to specialty care when needed. Central Virginia VA Health Care System offers specialty services at VA facilities and, when authorized, through VA Community Care.
Specialty services available to you depend on your health needs, eligibility, and location.
Explore our health care services
Community Care
In some situations, eligible Veterans may receive health care from a community provider instead of a VA facility. This is called VA Community Care.
Eligibility for Community Care depends on your individual health care needs and other requirements. Your VA health care team can help determine whether Community Care is an option for you.
Community Care referrals
In most cases, VA must authorize your Community Care before you receive care from a community provider. Your VA provider will submit a referral when Community Care is appropriate.
After your referral is approved, VA or a VA-authorized community care partner will help coordinate your care.
Before you receive community care
Make sure you understand your referral and authorization before receiving care. Your authorization may specify the provider, services, and period of time approved by VA.
If a community provider recommends additional tests, procedures, or follow-up care that aren’t included in your authorization, contact VA before scheduling the additional care.
Share information with your VA care team
Tell your VA care team about care you receive from community providers. Sharing information about diagnoses, medications, test results, and treatment can help your VA and community providers coordinate your care.
If you receive new medications from a community provider, make sure your VA care team knows about them.
Self-directed care outside VA
You may choose to receive health care from a non-VA provider without a VA referral or authorization. This is sometimes called self-directed care.
Self-directed care is not the same as VA Community Care. VA generally doesn’t pay for care you choose to receive outside VA without VA authorization, except when other VA coverage rules apply, such as certain eligible urgent or emergency care.
If you expect VA to pay for non-VA care, talk with your VA health care team before scheduling the care.
Traveling or moving
VA health care is available nationwide. If you’re traveling, temporarily living away from home, or moving to another area, VA can help you coordinate your health care.
Getting VA care while traveling
If you know you’ll need VA health care while you’re away from home, contact your VA care team before you travel whenever possible.
Your care team can help coordinate care with another VA health care facility and make plans for ongoing treatment, medications, medical supplies, or other health care needs.
For extended travel, contact your care team at least 4 to 6 weeks before you leave whenever possible so there is time to coordinate your care.
Prescriptions while traveling
Check your medications before you travel and make sure you have enough to last during your trip.
If you’ll need prescription refills or other medication support while you’re away, contact your VA care team or pharmacy before you leave.
You can also manage eligible VA prescription refills through VA.gov.
If you need unexpected care while traveling
If you become sick or injured while traveling, you can contact VA Health Connect for help determining the right level of care.
Eligible Veterans may also use VA urgent care benefits at participating community providers.
For a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
If you’re moving
If you’re moving permanently, tell your VA care team as soon as possible. VA can help you transfer your care to a VA health care facility near your new home.
Make sure your address, phone number, email address, and other contact information are up to date with VA.
Find a VA health care facility near you
Change your address and other contact information on VA.gov
Transportation and travel reimbursement
VA offers transportation services and travel reimbursement to eligible Veterans who travel for approved health care. Eligibility and services vary based on your circumstances and the type of care you receive.
Beneficiary Travel
The Beneficiary Travel program may reimburse eligible Veterans and caregivers for mileage and certain other travel expenses related to approved health care appointments.
You can file eligible travel reimbursement claims online through the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System.
File and manage a VA travel reimbursement claim
Veterans Transportation Service
Veterans Transportation Service may help eligible Veterans get to and from VA health care appointments.
Transportation options and availability vary by location. Contact Central Virginia VA Health Care System for information about local transportation services and eligibility.
Resources for Veterans and caregivers
VA offers additional services and resources to help Veterans, families, and caregivers navigate health care and plan for their needs.
Patient advocates
If you have a concern about your VA health care that you haven’t been able to resolve with your care team, a patient advocate can help.
Patient advocates can help you understand your rights, communicate concerns, and connect with the appropriate staff or resources.
Contact a Central Virginia VA patient advocate
Caregiver support
VA’s Caregiver Support Program provides services, education, and resources for caregivers who support Veterans.
Caregiver support may include education, coaching, peer support, referrals, and other services based on the needs of the Veteran and caregiver.
Learn about caregiver support at Central Virginia VA
VA Caregiver Support Line:
Advance care planning
Advance care planning gives you an opportunity to think about and communicate your preferences for future health care.
You can identify someone you trust to make health care decisions for you if you’re unable to make them yourself and document your wishes in an advance directive.
Talk with your VA health care team if you’d like help with advance care planning or completing an advance directive.
Learn about advance care planning
Veterans Health Library
The Veterans Health Library provides health information created and reviewed for Veterans and their families. You can find information about health conditions, medications, treatments, tests, healthy living, mental health, rehabilitation, and other health topics.
Visit the Veterans Health Library
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide confidential counseling, outreach, and other services to eligible Veterans, service members, and their families.
Services may include individual and group counseling, family and couples counseling, military sexual trauma counseling, bereavement counseling, and referrals to other VA and community resources.
VA Resource Navigator
The VA Resource Navigator can help you find trusted VA information and resources based on your needs. Resources include health care, benefits, housing, education, employment, caregiver support, records, and other services for Veterans and their families.
Veteran Health Identification Card
Veterans enrolled in VA health care may be eligible for a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC). Your VHIC can be used to identify you when you check in for VA health care appointments.
If you don’t have a VHIC or need a replacement card, you can learn how to request one through VA.gov.
Your rights and responsibilities
As a VA patient, you have rights and responsibilities related to your health care. We’re committed to treating you with dignity, compassion, and respect and involving you in decisions about your care.
Your rights as a VA patient
As a VA patient, you have the right to receive information about your care, participate in decisions about your treatment, have your privacy protected, and raise concerns about your care without fear that it will affect the care you receive.
You also have the right to understand your treatment options and ask questions about your health care.
Be an active partner in your care
You are an important member of your health care team. Working together and communicating openly can help us provide care that meets your needs and goals.
- Ask questions when you don’t understand something about your care.
- Give your care team accurate and complete information about your health.
- Tell your care team about all medications and supplements you take.
- Participate in decisions about your treatment and care.
- Follow the treatment plan you and your care team agree on.
- Keep your appointments or cancel them as soon as possible if you can’t attend.
- Keep your contact and health insurance information up to date.
- Treat other Veterans, visitors, and VA employees with respect.
- Tell us when you have a concern about your care.
If you have a concern you haven’t been able to resolve with your care team, a VA patient advocate can help.
About VA health care
The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care to enrolled Veterans at VA medical centers, outpatient clinics, and other sites of care across the country.
Our mission
Fulfilling President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
I CARE core values
- Integrity — Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards.
- Commitment — Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries.
- Advocacy — Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans.
- Respect — Treat all those we serve and with whom we work with dignity and respect.
- Excellence — Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement.