New patients – VA health care orientation guide

Start here: New to VA health care?

If you’re new to Central Virginia VA Health Care System, use this checklist to help you get started with your VA health care.

Make sure you’re enrolled in VA health care and registered for care with Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Schedule your first primary care appointment.

Learn how to contact your VA health care team.

Sign in to VA.gov to manage your health care online.

Learn how to refill and track your VA prescriptions.

Keep your address, phone number, email address, and health insurance information up to date.

Bring a current list of your medications to your appointments.

Write down questions you want to discuss with your care team.

Learn where to go when you need care right away.

Before your first appointment

Bring your Veteran Health Identification Card, if you have one, your health insurance information, and a current list of prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and supplements you take.

Bring any questions or health concerns you want to discuss with your care team.

Before you leave your appointment

Before you leave, make sure you understand what happens next.

Ask when you should return for your next appointment.

Ask whether you need lab work or other testing.

Ask whether you need to do anything to prepare for your next appointment.

Make sure you understand any changes to your medications.

Know who to contact if you have questions or concerns after your visit.

How to get help

Not sure where to start? VA can help you find the right care and support.

VA Health Connect

VA Health Connect gives Veterans enrolled in VA health care access to care and support by phone and through virtual care options.

Make, change, or cancel an appointment

Speak with a nurse about a health concern

Connect with a provider virtually when appropriate

Get help with prescriptions

Call: VA Health Connect at 1- for 24/7 access to nurses, virtual care, and pharmacy services.

Medical emergency

If you believe your life or health is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Mental health crisis

If you or a Veteran you know is in crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care to connect.

Call 988, then press 1

Text 838255