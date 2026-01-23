Staff Updates
This page is dedicated to sharing important updates related to January 2026 Winter Storm emergency response for all staff of the VA Central Virginia Health Care System.
Do I have to contact my supervisor daily?
We ask that you call daily if you are unable to work.
Weather and Safety Leave
As of January 23, 2026,
- For HCC and CBOCs: Please perform telework opportunities if available to minimize patient care disruptions. If not available, Weather and Safety Leave will be granted for Monday, January 26th.
- Telework is available on Monday, January 26th for staff with approved ADHOC/Telework agreements with supervisor approval.
Please contact your supervisor to discuss the conditions of the Weather and Safety leave.
- Weather and safety leave may be authorized in accordance with VA Handbook 501, Part III, Chapter 2 and Chapter 3.
- VA employees may be excused from duty without loss of pay or charge to leave for weather and emergency situations, with proper approval authority.
VA Requirement(s):
- Telework-Ready Employees who are scheduled to perform telework on the effective day of the announcement, or who are required to perform telework on a day when Federal offices are closed, must telework the entire workday, or request leave or a combination of telework and leave. This requirement is in accordance with VA policies and procedures and is subject to any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law) unless safety/security situations exist which do not allow for the performance of telework.
- Emergency Employees are expected to report to their worksite unless otherwise directed by their supervisors.
- Non-Emergency Employees will be granted weather and safety leave for the number of hours they were scheduled to work unless they are: required to telework on official travel outside of the affected area, on pre approved leave (including leave without pay), or on an alternative work schedule (AWS) day off.
- Employees Affected by Emergencies of Indefinite Duration: Where it is necessary to close operations for a prolonged or regularly recurring period, affected employees should be detailed or relocated for useful work to facilities where operations have not been curtailed. Please note that every effort should be made to keep employees at the affected facility.
- Emergency Leave Transfer Program: The President may direct the Office of Personnel Management to establish an emergency leave transfer program to assist employees affected by an emergency or major disaster. The emergency leave transfer program permits employees to donate unused annual leave for transfer to employees of the same or other agencies who have been adversely affected by the emergency or major disaster and who need additional time off from work without having to use their own leave.
- Evacuation Payments in Subsequent Emergency Situations: VA may provide advance payments, evacuation payments, and payments for travel and subsistence expenses to employees who are ordered to evacuate from an initial safe haven area to a second safe haven because of imminent danger to their lives as a result of a subsequent emergency situation. In other words, the period of time covered by evacuation payments may be extended in the case of employees who are evacuated a second time because of a subsequent emergency situation.
If I don’t have phone or internet access, how do I notify my supervisor?
If you are unable to access phone or internet services, please try to reach a location where you can make contact when you can do so safely. If this is not possible, notify your supervisor as soon as you regain access to communication.
What if I make it to the facility but can’t get home?
Notify your supervisor, we have limited availability to arrange for onsite sleeping options and transportation.
I have New Employee Orientation scheduled for Monday January 23.
NEO is canceled for Monday January 23 and at this time will be rescheduled for Tuesday January 24.