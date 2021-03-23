Richmond VA - Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital - Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
- From I-95 North or South, take exit 69, (Bells Road) and merge to your right.
- At the traffic signal, turn left onto Bells Road and continue, crossing over Jeff Davis Hwy.
- At the second traffic signal, turn right onto Belt Blvd.
- Proceed to the second traffic signal and turn right onto Broad Rock Blvd.
- Turning right at the next traffic signal will lead you to the main entrance of the medical center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249
Intersection:
Hull Street Road and East Belt Blvd.
Coordinates: 37°29'52.54"N 77°28'13.26"W