A Perfectly Tuned Second Chance: Deep Brain Stimulation Helps Veteran Return to Music

The sound of a French horn echoed through the halls of the Neurology Clinic at the Richmond VA Medical Center on a Friday morning. Veteran Marc Lumley of East Tennessee brought the instrument to his appointment with a special goal in mind: improving the tremor that affected his ability to play.

Just two weeks after undergoing deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery performed by Dr. Paul Koch, Lumley returned for his initial DBS programming with Miriam Hirsch, BSN, RN, DBS coordinator. As Hirsch activated and programmed the device, Lumley experienced improvements in his tremor and fine motor coordination, allowing him to play his French horn with greater ease and control.

The results offered a promising glimpse of what life could look like with his symptoms better controlled.

Deep brain stimulation is a surgical treatment used for certain movement disorders, including advanced Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor. The procedure involves implanting thin electrodes in specific areas of the brain and connecting them to a stimulator that delivers electrical impulses. Once programmed, the system can help reduce symptoms and improve motor function.

For Lumley, those improvements are especially meaningful.

He has played the French horn for 52 years, including during his service in the U.S. Air Force, where he performed as a member of Air Force bands. After retiring from military service, he continued performing with several orchestras before becoming a band director and private music instructor.

Lumley first learned about DBS surgery from a first-horn player with the Minnesota Orchestra, who shared an article about a violinist who had undergone the procedure.

The story also has an unexpected Richmond connection. Dr. Marissa Suchyta, a neurosurgery resident involved in Lumley’s DBS surgery at the Richmond VA Medical Center, is also a violinist. She credits the same article with helping inspire her to pursue a career in neurosurgery.

Since surgery, Lumley has experienced noticeable improvement in his symptoms. He describes the experience as receiving “a second chance at life.”

Looking ahead, he hopes to participate in Rock Steady Boxing, an exercise program designed for people with Parkinson’s disease. He also has another goal on his list: learning to fly a plane.

For Lumley, DBS represents more than treatment for his symptoms. It offers an opportunity to reconnect with the music that has shaped his life while exploring new possibilities for the future.

DBS surgery and programming are available at the Richmond VA Medical Center through the Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC). Established in 2001, the PADRECC network helps expand Veterans’ access to movement disorder specialists and specialized care for Parkinson’s disease and related movement disorders.

To learn more about PADRECC services, visit parkinsons.va.gov or call 1- .