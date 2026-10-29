Building Skills, Restoring Confidence: Marine Veteran Finds New Opportunities Through Richmond VA Partnership

An innovative partnership between Compensated Work Therapy and the Richmond Office of Advanced Manufacturing helps Veterans develop technical skills, build confidence and prepare for meaningful employment.

When Marine Corps Veteran Ryan Schick first walked into the Richmond Office of Advanced Manufacturing (ROAM), he wasn't sure what to expect.

Surrounded by large 3D printers and sophisticated manufacturing equipment, Schick found the environment intimidating. After months of unemployment and unsuccessful job interviews, however, he was eager for an opportunity to prove what he could do.

Today, Schick independently manages essential manufacturing tasks, prepares 3D-printed components for shipment and has become such a valued member of the team that his supervisors would welcome the opportunity to hire him permanently.

"We would hire him if we could," said Brian Burkhardt, ROAM site lead.

For Schick, the opportunity marks another important step in a journey that began years earlier with a life-changing injury.

A new path forward

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Schick served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2014 to 2018 as a military musician, playing the flute and piccolo. Drawn to the challenges of military service, he had begun training toward joining Marine Forces Special Operations Command when a motorcycle accident in October 2016 dramatically changed his life.

Schick remembers little of the three months following the accident. Initially treated at Walter Reed, he continued his recovery through the Richmond VA Medical Center's Polytrauma System of Care, receiving rehabilitation services through several specialized programs.

"It was the best care I could have received," Schick said. "They have the best therapists and the best doctors. They got me ready to go to college. They set me on the best path forward."

With support from his rehabilitation team, Schick pursued higher education, graduating in 2021 after studying architectural and engineering technologies.

But entering the workforce presented new challenges.

Despite his education and determination, Schick struggled to maintain employment, losing three jobs in less than three years.

"I think I had difficulty asking for accommodations, reasonable accommodations," he said.

Following another extended period of unemployment and underemployment, his career counselor recommended VA's Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program.

"My career counselor recommended CWT for me to have a livable income while I looked for a more stable job and to find out what accommodations I needed to ask for," Schick said.

Building confidence through opportunity

CWT is a vocational rehabilitation program that helps Veterans develop the skills, confidence and experience needed to pursue meaningful employment.

Through career counseling, résumé development, interview preparation, job-search assistance and transitional work opportunities, CWT helps Veterans overcome barriers to employment.

Alyssa Raisner, a certified rehabilitation counselor with Central Virginia VA Health Care System's CWT program, worked with Schick to identify workplace accommodations that would help him succeed. Together, they developed a list of accommodations and practiced discussing those needs, helping Schick become more comfortable advocating for himself.

The program's partnership with ROAM offered Schick an opportunity to apply those skills in a technical environment.

"Our Veterans have been asking for more technical, more hands-on experience," Raisner said. "We were able to partner with ROAM to get some of our Veterans more industry ready."

In June 2026, Schick interviewed for a position with ROAM through CWT.

"I had faced over 6 or 7 months of unemployment, I had a lot of interviews that went badly," he said. "So when I found out I got this job I was very happy."

Finding his place on the manufacturing team

ROAM supports VA facilities nationwide by developing and manufacturing products that assist Veterans, clinicians and other VA employees.

Engineers receive requests from VA medical centers across the country, using advanced manufacturing technologies to produce components and devices that support patient care.

Schick plays an important role in preparing those components for use.

Once parts are printed, he removes them from the machines, clears away excess powder and completes additional finishing processes before organizing them for shipment.

"Once they are done printing, I am able to take them from the machines, unpack them from all the powder they are in," Schick said.

"I can do this all by myself and tell them, sometimes within 24-hours, that their parts are ready to be shipped out."

Burkhardt said Schick quickly progressed from shadowing experienced employees to independently handling essential production tasks.

"Now he sort of manages that room when he's here, which has been great for our staff because it's allowed them to do other things," Burkhardt said.

His work has allowed engineers to focus on other projects while keeping production moving.

"He's really become an independent worker in all those areas, which is huge for us," Burkhardt said.

Learning to speak up

Beyond developing technical skills, Schick has made significant progress in learning to advocate for himself.

He recognizes that learning new tasks can take additional time and that he performs best when instructions are explained, demonstrated and reinforced through supervised practice before he works independently.

Rather than allowing those needs to become obstacles, Schick has learned to communicate them.

Burkhardt said Schick openly discussed the accommodations and instructional approaches that would help him succeed, allowing the team to adjust its training methods.

"I imagine he was practicing for when he goes to an outside job, but it was also good for me as a supervisor to have that conversation," Burkhardt said.

Schick's determination was evident almost immediately.

"Right from the first week, Ryan was asking for more hours. He wanted to do more, which is great," Burkhardt said.

Beginning with a limited schedule, Schick gradually increased his hours until he was working four days a week. The additional hours gave him more opportunities to develop his skills while helping him provide for his family.

Melissa Oliver, ROAM director, said Schick regularly approaches other team members when he finishes an assignment.

"He's very comfortable talking to the other staff, saying, 'Hey, I finished this task. Do you have something else for me?'" Oliver said.

"I think that shows really good initiative as well for him."

Raisner has seen that confidence grow throughout his participation in CWT.

"Ryan has done great in the program," she said. "He has been able to work on his independence, his confidence has really grown, and it has been awesome to watch that progression for him."

A partnership creating new possibilities

The collaboration between CWT and ROAM began nearly two years ago when CWT staff approached the manufacturing office about expanding vocational training opportunities for Veterans.

While traditional CWT placements include environmental management, grounds maintenance, supply operations and other hospital-based services, ROAM offers experience with advanced manufacturing equipment and production processes.

"I think this is unique in that the type of skills that you learn in manufacturing, and whether it's running a machine, troubleshooting a machine, or just working the workflow of production, is unique to the VA for work therapy," Oliver said.

Richmond is the first VA facility to establish this type of partnership between its Office of Advanced Manufacturing and CWT program.

The collaboration has already helped two Veterans gain manufacturing experience. The first participant, who had previous welding experience, spent approximately two months with ROAM before securing employment.

Schick became the second participant, bringing different training needs and opportunities for growth.

Oliver hopes the partnership can eventually expand to accommodate two Veterans simultaneously, potentially allowing experienced participants to help train those entering the program.

"Maybe other OAM sites can see this and maybe they can reach out to their Compensated Work Therapy and say, 'Hey, we can start this program as well,'" Oliver said.

Raisner explained that CWT participants generally spend approximately six months in transitional work placements, although the duration is adjusted to meet individual needs. Veterans also receive continued support for approximately 60 to 90 days after leaving the program to help ensure a successful transition into employment.

More than a job

For ROAM employees, the partnership offers another way to fulfill VA's mission of serving Veterans.

"It's a different way that we as a program and as employees can give back to Veterans," Burkhardt said.

Working alongside Schick has also reinforced the importance of looking beyond first impressions and recognizing what individuals can accomplish when given the right opportunities.

"He's been such an asset to our team right from the start that it's just a great example of—you cannot read a book by a cover at all," Burkhardt said.

For Schick, the experience has strengthened his confidence, expanded his technical abilities and helped him better understand how to advocate for himself in the workplace.

Now, he hopes other Veterans facing employment challenges will consider the same opportunity.

"If you are a Veteran unemployed who thinks they have no more options because you have gone down every path that you can and have come to dead ends, come to CWT," Schick said.

"This program was designed to help you. They have all sorts of resources and the career counselors, the groups and even the jobs are designed to help you."

#####