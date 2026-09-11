When the Unexpected Arrives: Richmond VA Emergency Department Team Rises to the Moment

Emergency Department staff are trained to expect the unexpected. But on May 16, 2026, three Richmond VA Medical Center employees found themselves responding to a situation where few could have anticipated a full-term expectant mother arrived in active labor, with little time before delivery.

The young woman had searched online for the nearest emergency department and made her way to the Richmond VA. Once she arrived, staff quickly realized there would be no time to transfer her somewhere else.

Fortunately, the right team was there at the right time.

ED Charge Nurse Doreen Caro immediately recognized that delivery was imminent. Before beginning her VA career, Caro had worked in labor and delivery, including as a supervisor more than a decade earlier. Though years had passed since she worked in that setting, her experience proved invaluable that day.

Dr. Danielle Difranco, who was herself more than six months pregnant at the time, stepped in to oversee the mother’s care. ED Nurse Jessie Smith worked alongside Difranco, Caro, and many other ER staff, helping provide the immediate care and support needed as the team quickly adapted to a situation far outside the ordinary for a VA medical center.

Together, Difranco, Caro and Smith, supported by their Emergency Department colleagues, relied on teamwork, experience and quick decision-making to safely deliver a healthy baby girl.

“Everything went smooth, and it was a healthy baby. We had no complications,” Doreen Caro said. “We had a good team to work with that day, and luckily, we were ready.”

Following the delivery, both mother and baby were reported to be doing well and were transferred to VCU for continued care.

On Sept. 10, 2026, Difranco, Caro and Smith were recognized with the Vital to the Team Award during the Central Virginia VA Health Care System Employee Awards Ceremony for their response that day.

Their actions also demonstrate resilience, an important principle in VA’s journey toward becoming a High Reliability Organization. Faced with a high-risk but highly unusual situation, the team adapted quickly, drew on each other’s strengths and remained focused on providing safe, compassionate care.

The Emergency Department team, whose mission is to care for adult Veterans, could not have predicted who would arrive at its doors that Saturday. But when an extraordinary situation called for an extraordinary response, Difranco, Caro, Smith, and the rest of the team were ready to care for an expectant mom and newborn baby.

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