Richmond Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Richmond Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 804-353-8958 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis. If possible, please call ahead to make an appointment or to check availability.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Richmond Vet Center, one of our counselors will be notified to call you for an intake and schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
The Richmond Vet Center is located at 4902 Fitzhugh Avenue in Richmond, beside Dallan Construction.
We have free parking available in the front of our building labeled as Reserved Parking. Accessible parking with wheelchair ramp access is also available. If needed, overflow parking is available on the street.
Our building is accessible during our posted hours.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, please let us know and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have nearby access to the public transit system of Richmond. Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fares are being collected. Please visit GRTC for more information on routes and schedules.
In the spotlight at Richmond Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Richmond Mayor's Challenge
We partner with the city of Richmond in the Richmond Mayor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families (SMVF). To learn more about the Richmond Mayor's Challenge, please visit: ‘Have you ever served’
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) on staff
- Virtual appointments available for couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Richmond Vet Center partners with the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS).
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Richmond Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans; Spouse/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Richmond Vet Center offers
- Women's group
-
Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) group
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
- Vietnam Veterans Groups
- GWOT therapy group
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can connect Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the Substance Abuse Treatment Program at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to detox and gain stability. At the Substance Abuse Treatment Program they can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. They match their services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
- The Richmond Vet Center and Richmond VAMC collaborated in September for suicide prevention month. The Reach Out Initiative aims to help Veterans struggling with thoughts of suicide.
- We also partner closely with the Richmond VAMC Suicide prevention program.
- To learn more about suicide prevention or obtain additional resources, visit Be Well VA.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Learn how to apply and access your VA medical benefits
If you need help filing a claim or have benefit related questions such as education, or spousal benefits, you can connect with our local Department of Veteran Services. Request an appointment with the Virginia Department of Veteran Services.
The National Archives can help locate your DD-214 and support emergency requests for emergent needs, such as a burial.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We partner with
- Fort Lee Army Installation
- Richmond VFW
- Sandston American Legion
- 576th EUD Army Reserves
- Pre Mobilization for all Yellow Ribbon Events
- Military Student Services at Virginia Commonwealth University
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.