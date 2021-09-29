Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Roseburg health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Roseburg Healthcare System serves Veterans in central and southern Oregon through our Roseburg VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Brookings, Eugene, and North Bend.