Mission and vision

Our mission

“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Our vision

Roseburg VA Health Care System empowers Veterans through partnership by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience. We are proud to say we move beyond simply treating illnesses and take the time to understand our Veterans and their true needs.

Who we serve

Roseburg VA Health Care System serves Veterans in Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California through the Roseburg VA Medical Center and VA clinics in Brookings, Eugene, and North Bend.