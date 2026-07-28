Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The Roseburg VA Health Care System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our mission
“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
Our vision
Roseburg VA Health Care System empowers Veterans through partnership by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience. We are proud to say we move beyond simply treating illnesses and take the time to understand our Veterans and their true needs.
Who we serve
Roseburg VA Health Care System serves Veterans in Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California through the Roseburg VA Medical Center and VA clinics in Brookings, Eugene, and North Bend.