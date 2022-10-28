Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair

Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair

Nov 16, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Join on your computer or mobile app

Microsoft Teams meeting (Virtual Meeting)

Click here (https://bit.ly/3femfDc) to join the meeting or call 872-701-0185,,844333694#

VA SERVICES

My VA Health

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance

Whole Health Services

COMMUNITY PARTNERS & AGENCIES

Office of Tribal Government

Senior and Disability Services

Veterans Service Office Specialist

For any questions, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at

541-440-1220 or

roseburgcaregiversupport@va.gov