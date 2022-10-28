 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair

Caregiver Support program 2022 virtual resource fair. VA SERVICES My VA Health Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Whole Health Services. COMMUNITY PARTNERS & AGENCIES Office of Tribal Government Senior and Disability Services Veterans Service Office Specialist. Nov 16, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Join on your computer or mobile app Microsoft Teams meeting (Virtual Meeting).

Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Nov 16, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Join on your computer or mobile app
Microsoft Teams meeting (Virtual Meeting)
Click here (https://bit.ly/3femfDc) to join the meeting or call 872-701-0185,,844333694#

VA SERVICES
My VA Health
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
Whole Health Services

COMMUNITY PARTNERS & AGENCIES
Office of Tribal Government
Senior and Disability Services
Veterans Service Office Specialist

For any questions, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at
541-440-1220 or
roseburgcaregiversupport@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: