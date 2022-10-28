Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair
Caregiver Support Program 2022 Virtual Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join on your computer or mobile app
Microsoft Teams meeting (Virtual Meeting)
Click here (https://bit.ly/3femfDc) to join the meeting or call 872-701-0185,,844333694#
VA SERVICES
My VA Health
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
Whole Health Services
COMMUNITY PARTNERS & AGENCIES
Office of Tribal Government
Senior and Disability Services
Veterans Service Office Specialist
For any questions, please contact the Caregiver Support Program at
541-440-1220 or
roseburgcaregiversupport@va.gov