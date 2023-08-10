Quarterly Remembrance Ceremony
When:
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 16, Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Quarterly Remembrance Ceremony: Honoring the Legacy of Fallen Veterans
We would be honored if you could join us in commemorating those who have passed away in the last quarter. Our remembrance ceremonies serve as a moment to pay tribute to our fallen Veterans. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your support in acknowledging the lives of the brave men and women who have recently departed. Our respectful observance aims to bring encouragement and comfort to all family and friends who have been affected by their loss.
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd
