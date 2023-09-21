2023 Veterans Health and Awareness Fair
When:
Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 1, flag pole
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
October 3, 2023
Events kick-off with an awareness walk at 11:00 a.m. at the flag pole in front of Building 1. Vendors will be onsite until 3:00 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite.
October is...National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471
VA Sponsors
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Women Veteran's Health
- Caregiver Support
- Suicide Prevention
- Mental Health
- Nutrition
- Patient Advocates
- Whole Health
- Eligibility
Community Sponsors
- Community Cancer Center
- CHI Mercy Health - Mercy Medical Center
- Peace At Home Advocacy Center