Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

2023 Veterans Health and Awareness Fair

2023 Veterans Health and Awareness Fair Oct 3rd

Veterans Health Awareness Fair Breast Cancer Domestic Violence Military Sexual Trauma Caregiver Support Suicide Prevention Mental Health Whole Health

When:

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Roseburg VA Medical Center

Building 1, flag pole

913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard

Roseburg, OR

Cost:

Free

2023 Veterans Health and Awareness Fair

October 3, 2023

Events kick-off with an awareness walk at 11:00 a.m. at the flag pole in front of Building 1. Vendors will be onsite until 3:00 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite. 

October is...National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Roseburg VA Medical Center 

913 NW Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471

VA Sponsors

  • Intimate Partner Violence Assistance
  • Military Sexual Trauma
  • Women Veteran's Health
  • Caregiver Support
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Mental Health
  • Nutrition
  • Patient Advocates
  • Whole Health
  • Eligibility

Community Sponsors

  • Community Cancer Center
  • CHI Mercy Health - Mercy Medical Center
  • Peace At Home Advocacy Center
See more events

Last updated: