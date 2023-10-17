National Family Caregiver Month Resource Fair

National Family Caregivers Month Resource Fair Veterans

November is National Family Caregiver Month. This is the time of year dedicated to recognizing and honoring the vital role caregivers play in our society. This year, the Roseburg VA Health Care System is hosting a Resource Fair to provide valuable resources and support to our community's caregivers. The event will be held on November 15, 2023, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.

Our Resource Fair is designed to provide comprehensive information about VA services and community partners that are all dedicated to supporting caregivers. This is not just an event; it's a gathering of resources to help you navigate your caregiving journey. We want to ensure you have access to all the resources you need, which is why we are bringing them all under one roof.

We invite you to join us on Teams on your computer or mobile app by scanning the QR code or by visiting this link https://bit.ly/NFCMRF23. If you prefer, you can join audio only by calling 872-701-0185 and entering the conference ID 723 549 025#.

For any further information or inquiries about the Resource Fair, feel free to contact our Caregiver Support Program at 541-440-1220 or via email at roseburgcaregiversupport@va.gov. You can also reach the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 or visit our website at va.gov/roseburg-health-care. Follow us on social media at VARoseburg for updates and more information about our services.

We look forward to seeing you at the Resource Fair and providing the support and resources you need to continue your essential role as caregivers.