Drumming Health Warrior Beat Veterans Whole Health

Drumming for Health with Warrior Beat at Roseburg VA Health Care System

The Roseburg VA Health Care System is pleased to host a weekly session of therapeutic drumming known as 'Drumming for Health with Warrior Beat'. This is a unique program designed to introduce Veterans and VA caregivers to the healing power of drumming. The sessions are held every Wednesday from 10 am to 11 am. The venue is Roseburg VA, Building 2, Room A111. You may choose to join us in person, or you may prefer the convenience of our live stream.

Drum Your Way to Healing

Drumming has been used in many cultures for centuries as a means of healing and self-expression. The rhythmic beating of a drum creates a soothing vibration that can help to reduce stress, alleviate depression, and manage pain. Studies have also shown that drumming can boost energy levels and reignite the joy of self-expression.

During each session, participants will learn a range of drumming techniques and rhythms. This interactive experience fosters a sense of camaraderie among the participants, further enhancing the therapeutic benefits of the activity. At the end of each session, participants will have several minutes of guided reflection, allowing them to internalize and process their experiences.

Sign Up and Participate

As a participant of 'Drumming for Health with Warrior Beat', you will be loaned a frame drum for the duration of the program. To sign up, simply call Whole Health at 541-440-1280. Spaces are limited, so it is recommended that you sign up as soon as possible to secure your spot. Once you have signed up, you can look forward to an hour of drumming instruction every week, offering you a unique opportunity to heal through the power of music.

Contact Information

For more information about the 'Drumming for Health with Warrior Beat' program, or about other services offered by the Roseburg VA Health Care System, please call us at 541-440-1000. You can also visit our website at va.gov/roseburg-health-care. Stay updated with our latest news and events by following us on social media at VARoseburg.

