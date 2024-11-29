Roseburg VA Health Care System Veteran Town Hall - September 2025

Veterans Town Hall, Roseburg VA Medical Center, RVAMC, Roseburg VA Health Care System, RVAHCS, VA leadership, Veterans services, virtual attendance

When: Wed. Sep 3, 2025, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Building 16, Auditorium 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Cost: Free





Join us for a Veterans Town Hall at Roseburg VA Medical Center, Building 16, Auditorium on Sep 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by the Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS), provides Veterans with the chance to interact with VA leadership, pose questions, discover available services, engage with fellow Veterans, and stay updated on their health care options.

Unable to attend in person? Join us virtually at Join the meeting now or by phone at 872-701-0185,,216754651#.

Please note that discussions regarding personal health care issues will not be permitted during the Veterans Town Hall to protect individual medical privacy. Veterans who wish to address personal health care matters are encouraged to connect with their Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT), the Patient Advocates Office at 541-440-1000, Ext. 41206, or the Veterans Experience Officer at 458-205-7821.

All participants must understand that RVAHCS, VHA, and VA cannot ensure privacy if a Veteran voluntarily discloses personal information. This includes but is not limited to, personally identifiable information, details about personal health care, location, Veteran status, or any other data protected by federal laws. However, no VA representative or moderator will request this information in this forum.

For those attending virtually, you may need to download a third-party application on your mobile device or computer. Microsoft Teams© is an approved VA virtual communication platform; however, it is not owned or secured by VA technologies.

Media: The Veterans Town Hall is open to the media. Media representatives wishing to attend may contact the Public Affairs Office at vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, ext. 43026.

